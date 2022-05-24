Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Lowered to $240.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.78.
Shares of GLOB opened at $190.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Globant by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,172,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Globant (Get Rating)
Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.
