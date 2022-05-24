Globant (NYSE:GLOB) PT Lowered to $240.00

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Cowen from $305.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Globant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Globant from $339.00 to $223.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Globant from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $298.78.

Get Globant alerts:

Shares of GLOB opened at $190.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.87 and a beta of 1.51. Globant has a 52 week low of $159.56 and a 52 week high of $354.62.

Globant ( NYSE:GLOB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $401.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.41 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 11.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Globant will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Globant by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,009 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,654,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Globant by 9.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,107,330 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $311,172,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Globant during the fourth quarter worth about $151,568,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Globant by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Globant (Get Rating)

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. It offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.