GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.87 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $1.87 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.87 and the lowest is $1.86. GMS posted earnings of $1.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 74.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full year earnings of $7.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.26 to $7.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $7.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.51 to $8.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow GMS.

Get GMS alerts:

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.03. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GMS shares. Loop Capital started coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.88.

NYSE GMS traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.14. 217,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 241,166. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.38 and its 200-day moving average is $53.10. GMS has a twelve month low of $40.03 and a twelve month high of $61.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.87.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 36,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,996,820.07. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 217,049 shares of company stock worth $10,608,665. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMS. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in GMS during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in GMS by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 98.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GMS in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile (Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GMS (GMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.