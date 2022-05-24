Goodnow Investment Group LLC Has $57.41 Million Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 171,712 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 780 shares during the period. Gartner comprises approximately 4.9% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $57,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stone Run Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC now owns 26,460 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,041,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 28.4% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gartner by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 115,793 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $38,712,000 after acquiring an additional 6,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Gartner by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 6,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IT. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

In other news, Director Eileen Serra acquired 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $251.99 per share, for a total transaction of $176,393.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,393. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE IT traded down $5.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $244.77. 10,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,816. The company has a market capitalization of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $228.20 and a 52-week high of $368.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $283.65 and its 200-day moving average is $296.72.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 239.82% and a net margin of 16.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

