Goodnow Investment Group LLC Purchases 40 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Goodnow Investment Group LLC boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. TransDigm Group accounts for approximately 2.4% of Goodnow Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Goodnow Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of TransDigm Group worth $28,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 68.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 439,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $274,257,000 after acquiring an additional 179,165 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,402,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 337,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,598,000 after purchasing an additional 86,272 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 2,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 72,508 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,043,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,276,429,000 after buying an additional 70,579 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TDG stock traded up $6.17 on Tuesday, hitting $571.33. 17,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,588. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $622.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $626.35. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $531.23 and a one year high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TDG shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $707.33.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small acquired 19,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $544.09 per share, for a total transaction of $10,554,257.82. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 185,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,703,441.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond F. Laubenthal sold 5,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.00, for a total transaction of $3,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

