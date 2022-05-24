Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Receives $126.43 Average Target Price from Analysts

Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $126.43.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GSHD shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of Goosehead Insurance stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.38. 205,670 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,120. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.67. Goosehead Insurance has a 52-week low of $43.66 and a 52-week high of $181.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 308.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.20%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Camille Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.26, for a total transaction of $358,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 17,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.77, for a total value of $1,374,118.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,557,479.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 62,472 shares of company stock worth $4,905,444. Insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 6,133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 246.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

