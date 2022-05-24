GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.26

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.26 and last traded at $6.28, with a volume of 19272 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.68.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of GoPro in a research report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $992.41 million, a P/E ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.04.

GoPro ( NASDAQ:GPRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. GoPro had a net margin of 32.96% and a return on equity of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $217.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. GoPro’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other GoPro news, SVP S Aimee Lapic sold 30,642 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $275,778.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,709,405. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $105,345.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 305,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,582 over the last 90 days. 19.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of GoPro by 46.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 498,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after buying an additional 157,396 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GoPro in the first quarter worth $143,000. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in GoPro by 5.9% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 7,590,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,751,000 after acquiring an additional 423,671 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in GoPro by 37.7% in the first quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 24,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in GoPro by 732.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 26,751 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

