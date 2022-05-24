Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 196,827 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1,726.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196,827 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 92,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,722,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PINS traded down $5.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.02. 1,705,550 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,557,206. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.24. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $18.32 and a one year high of $81.77.

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 12.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Pinterest from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wedbush lowered their target price on Pinterest from $39.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Pinterest from $50.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.64.

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 53,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $1,398,031.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Evan Sharp sold 57,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $1,111,958.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 358,339 shares of company stock worth $8,200,218. 7.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

