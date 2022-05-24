Gotham Asset Management LLC Acquires 90,238 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 244,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,238 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $7,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in Occidental Petroleum by 13.4% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,855,031 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $587,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,528 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,330,541 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $125,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,057 shares during the period. Asia Research & Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,429,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 308.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,860,856 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 608.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,468,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $42,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.15.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 20,000 shares of Occidental Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.23, for a total value of $1,144,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vicki A. Hollub acquired 14,191 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $56.24 per share, with a total value of $798,101.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 6,783,083 shares of company stock valued at $387,503,934. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded down $1.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.43. 576,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,176,391. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.27. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $69.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.06 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 47.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.91%.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

