Gotham Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 24,012 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $5,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,465 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Barings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, hitting $121.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,803,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $119.58 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $126.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.10. The company has a market capitalization of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 22.10%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 12,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.86, for a total transaction of $1,598,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,490,605. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

