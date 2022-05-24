Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $7.28 Million Stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 34.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 443,217 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 237,132 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $7,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,810,842 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $434,854,000 after acquiring an additional 878,317 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $363,705,000 after acquiring an additional 531,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,835,751 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $229,837,000 after acquiring an additional 335,343 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $213,073,000 after acquiring an additional 351,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $139,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRO traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $27.47. 269,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,295,906. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marathon Oil Co. has a 52 week low of $10.41 and a 52 week high of $29.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.14.

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 35.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.15%.

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael A. Henderson sold 27,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $655,165.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,290,067 shares of company stock worth $32,798,479. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRO. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Marathon Oil to $39.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Marathon Oil from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

