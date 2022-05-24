Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) by 413.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,537 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 6,068 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $4,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 828 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, WMS Partners LLC boosted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert J. Small bought 28,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $565.00 per share, for a total transaction of $16,075,945.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,415,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,001,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.64, for a total value of $7,275,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $17,890,485. Company insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDG traded up $9.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $574.66. 10,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,588. The company has a fifty day moving average of $622.39 and a 200 day moving average of $626.35. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $531.23 and a twelve month high of $688.03. The company has a market capitalization of $31.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 17.70% and a negative return on equity of 27.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. Analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TDG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $620.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on TransDigm Group from $762.00 to $801.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com lowered TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on TransDigm Group from $720.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $707.33.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

