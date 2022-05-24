Gotham Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,609 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $5,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 14.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 39,679,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,058 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 35.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,669,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219,620 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 29.4% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,364,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,874,000 after acquiring an additional 763,846 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,540,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,196,000 after acquiring an additional 723,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2,546.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 660,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,625,000 after acquiring an additional 635,285 shares in the last quarter. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.02. 65,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,890,680. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $48.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.62.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

In related news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on ADM. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.38.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

