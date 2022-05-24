Gotham Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,381 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $6,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BMY traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $76.65. The company had a trading volume of 363,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,028,109. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.13 and its 200 day moving average is $67.25. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $53.22 and a 52-week high of $78.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.60%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BMY. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.89.

In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,668 shares of company stock valued at $11,459,888 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

