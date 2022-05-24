Gotham Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) by 62.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,862 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $6,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Dover by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Dover in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Dover from $177.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Dover from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dover from $161.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $173.83.

Shares of Dover stock traded down $2.88 on Tuesday, reaching $127.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,287. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.71. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.04 and a 52 week high of $184.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.04%.

In related news, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of Dover stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total transaction of $4,945,018.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Malinas bought 350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $139.44 per share, for a total transaction of $48,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,623.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

