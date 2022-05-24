Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $45,921.00

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be bought for $0.0235 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market cap of $77,845.24 and $45,921.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

