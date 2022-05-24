Group Eleven Resources (CVE:ZNG) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.09

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (CVE:ZNG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 126001 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.12.

Group Eleven Resources Corp. explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Ireland. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, and silver deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the Silvermines project comprising 18 prospecting licenses (PLs) covering 598 square kilometers located in the northern County Tipperary; the PG West project consisting of 25 PLs totalling 707 square kilometers located in the Limerick region; and the Tralee project comprising 2 PLs that covers approximately 70 square kilometers situated in Ireland.

