Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bradesco Corretora downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.50.

Shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico stock opened at $147.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.61. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a one year low of $103.70 and a one year high of $167.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a net margin of 34.29% and a return on equity of 35.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $3.1502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 2.5%. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Sarl boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 11,737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,691,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 18,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.68% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

