Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b rating in a research note released on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $163.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bradesco Corretora cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico to a hold rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.50.

NYSE:PAC opened at $147.54 on Friday. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico has a twelve month low of $103.70 and a twelve month high of $167.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $148.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.61. The company has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.30.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico ( NYSE:PAC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.86. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $301.98 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $3.1502 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s dividend payout ratio is 100.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 723 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 5.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 12.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. 12.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manages, and operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as two international airports in Jamaica.

