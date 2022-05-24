Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $27.36

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.36, but opened at $29.01. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Grupo Simec stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Rating) by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,149 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Grupo Simec were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

