Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (TV) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Wednesday, May 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.0876 per share on Friday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a dividend payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. to earn $0.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.09 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.3%.

Shares of TV opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $15.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 59.31% and a return on equity of 3.54%. Analysts anticipate that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.50 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 9,159 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,882,000 after acquiring an additional 176,099 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in the 4th quarter valued at $187,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 622,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,830,000 after acquiring an additional 158,326 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 2,845.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 320,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 309,253 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking world. The company operates in four segments: Cable, Sky, Content, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system and telecommunication facilities. It provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising sales; and data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

