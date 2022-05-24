GSA Capital Partners LLP Boosts Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,748 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,945 shares during the quarter. Exponent accounts for 0.2% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 96.1% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in shares of Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exponent stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,363. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.31 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.71. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.49 and a 52 week high of $127.61.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.50 million. Exponent had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exponent in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Exponent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Exponent from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

