GSA Capital Partners LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned approximately 0.13% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $1,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy in the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Cim LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 8.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 99.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on USPH. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $144.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

NYSE USPH traded up $1.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.63. 1,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 84,312. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.43 and a 1-year high of $123.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $131.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.57 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.94%.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 1,280 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.02, for a total transaction of $122,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 2,118 shares of U.S. Physical Therapy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $192,208.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,218 shares of company stock worth $676,259. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

