GSA Capital Partners LLP Has $2.83 Million Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

GSA Capital Partners LLP trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises 0.4% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.05% of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRE. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 200,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,001,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,654,000 after buying an additional 3,000,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 27.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,343,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $700,793,000 after buying an additional 2,202,223 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 141.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,844,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $130,684,000 after buying an additional 1,080,931 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 193.2% in the third quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 891,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,383,000 after buying an additional 587,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP raised its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 260.9% in the fourth quarter. Oribel Capital Management LP now owns 552,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,173,000 after buying an additional 399,700 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

KRE traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,812,908. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $58.71 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.66 and its 200-day moving average is $70.18.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.