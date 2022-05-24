GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $2.10 Million in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,000. NCR comprises about 0.3% of GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in NCR by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in NCR by 507.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of NCR during the third quarter valued at $151,000. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NCR stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.48. 104,719 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,856. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 286.18 and a beta of 1.59. NCR Co. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $49.72.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. NCR had a return on equity of 26.82% and a net margin of 0.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NCR Co. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

NCR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on NCR from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NCR from $61.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NCR from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.25.

NCR Corporation provides various software and services worldwide. It operates through Payments & Network, Digital Banking, Self-Service Banking, Retail, and Hospitality segments. The company offers managed services and ATM-as-a-Service that allow banks to run their end-to-end ATM channels; software, services, and hardware, including interactive teller machines (ITM), as well as recycling, multi-function, and cash dispense ATMs; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

