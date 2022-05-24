GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 728.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,901,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550,718 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,389,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,237,000 after purchasing an additional 506,734 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Brink’s by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,423,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,907,000 after purchasing an additional 307,051 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Brink’s by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,821,000 after purchasing an additional 298,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Brink’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,425,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Rohan Pal sold 5,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $352,051.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

BCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Brink’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Brink’s stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 11,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,673. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $53.72 and a 1-year high of $80.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.49. The stock has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.21. Brink’s had a net margin of 3.75% and a return on equity of 87.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Brink’s Company will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Brink’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.24%.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

