GSA Capital Partners LLP Purchases 2,380 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter valued at $47,866,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 170.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jack in the Box by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.09% of the company’s stock.

JACK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Jack in the Box from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.77.

In other news, Director Michael W. Murphy sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $71,391.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JACK stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.55. The company had a trading volume of 19,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 444,538. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $85.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.70. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.68 and a 52 week high of $122.70.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $344.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.88 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 13.41%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.07%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

