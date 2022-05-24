GSA Capital Partners LLP Sells 1,091 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

GSA Capital Partners LLP reduced its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 622 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,883,223,000 after buying an additional 147,755 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 2,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,055,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Bancreek Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $4,745,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 67,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $194,853,000 after purchasing an additional 5,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded down $108.01 on Tuesday, reaching $2,121.75. 177,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,934,753. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,115.93 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,528.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,701.76.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.51 by ($0.89). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 112.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,183.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,329.84.

In related news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total transaction of $6,946,586.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,599,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,959,992,099.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 550,261 shares of company stock worth $21,637,779 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

