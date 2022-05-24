GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $1.51 Million Position in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 136,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,511,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP owned 0.07% of CommScope at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in CommScope during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on COMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on CommScope in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CommScope from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

In related news, Director Timothy T. Yates purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.06 per share, for a total transaction of $50,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Farid Firouzbakht purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.97 per share, with a total value of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 149,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,273.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $321,200 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COMM traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. 198,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,423,641. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.94 and a 52-week high of $22.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.69.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. CommScope’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

