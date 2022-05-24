Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) PT Lowered to $114.00

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at DA Davidson to $114.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the technology company’s stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 51.23% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on GWRE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.10.
Shares of NYSE:GWRE traded down $2.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.38. 7,252 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,587. Guidewire Software has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $130.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of -48.53 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
In other Guidewire Software news, insider Michael Polelle sold 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $49,411.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $334,623.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,444 shares of company stock worth $654,255. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $685,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the first quarter worth about $31,000.
About Guidewire Software (Get Rating)
Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.
