GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2,469.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VXF opened at $139.58 on Tuesday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.31 and a 12 month high of $200.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.34.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

