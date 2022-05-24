GW&K Investment Management LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Snowflake by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,898,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,602,396,000 after buying an additional 2,150,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 77.9% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,896,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,156 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,317.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,049,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 227.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,011,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,284 shares during the last quarter. 76.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Snowflake alerts:

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total value of $166,635,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 11.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SNOW shares. Cowen cut their price target on Snowflake from $390.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Snowflake from $465.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $313.00 to $218.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.73.

Shares of SNOW stock opened at $138.85 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.80. Snowflake Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.01 and a 12 month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.06. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.45% and a negative net margin of 55.76%. The firm had revenue of $383.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.70) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Snowflake (Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.