GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 3,670 Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,037 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,670 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JRVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of James River Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,431,072 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $204,915,000 after purchasing an additional 187,807 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of James River Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,954,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,317,000 after purchasing an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of James River Group by 5,456.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,684,794 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,474 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in James River Group by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,619,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,650,000 after purchasing an additional 192,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Madison Avenue Partners LP grew its holdings in James River Group by 2.6% during the third quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,609,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after purchasing an additional 41,139 shares during the period. 98.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on James River Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of James River Group from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of James River Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of James River Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, James River Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.33.

In other news, CEO Frank D’orazio purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director J Adam Abram acquired 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.39 per share, with a total value of $489,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 79,715 shares of company stock worth $1,638,038 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JRVR opened at $25.32 on Tuesday. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $19.76 and a 1 year high of $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $948.23 million, a PE ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.74.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($2.27). The firm had revenue of $207.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.57 million. James River Group had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.74%.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, and Casualty Reinsurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

