GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 5,746 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

GW&K Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,746 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $278,383,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 345.8% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 715,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,734,000 after acquiring an additional 555,300 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,246,000. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 68.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 775,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,417,000 after acquiring an additional 315,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Danske upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $563.50.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $107.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $253.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $78.71 and a 12-month high of $122.16.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.67% and a net margin of 33.16%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.741 per share. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 44.05%.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

