GW&K Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 69.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,782 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,297 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 237.8% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 628.9% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Dax Sanders sold 91,129 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,777,926.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 204,105 shares in the company, valued at $3,982,088.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total value of $27,765.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 33,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,883.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 94,129 shares of company stock worth $1,833,202. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Kinder Morgan to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.67.

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $19.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $18.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 246.67%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

