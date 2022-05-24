Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) Shares Purchased by Myriad Asset Management Ltd.

Myriad Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Halozyme Therapeutics worth $3,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 1,060.0% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 125,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,064,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 92.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HALO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Halozyme Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $43.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $44.33. 707,131 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 948,169. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.45. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $46.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.42, a current ratio of 8.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $117.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.25 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 132.71% and a net margin of 92.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

