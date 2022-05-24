Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $10.66

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.397 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Hang Lung Group Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a property developer in Hong Kong and Mainland China. The company operates through Property Leasing and Property Sales segments. It develops properties for sale and lease, such as large-scale commercial, office, and residential developments.

