Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) Shares Sold by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA decreased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,400 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA owned approximately 0.51% of Hawaiian worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HA. Towle & Co. purchased a new position in Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,234,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 585,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,749,000 after buying an additional 280,815 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 42.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 473,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after buying an additional 142,131 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian during the third quarter worth about $2,203,000. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 407,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after buying an additional 89,887 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Hawaiian from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.40.

NASDAQ HA opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.67. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.44 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. The stock has a market cap of $842.28 million, a P/E ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.97.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported ($2.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.51) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $477.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.68 million. Hawaiian had a negative return on equity of 57.98% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 161.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.85) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hawaiian news, VP Aaron J. Alter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $48,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

