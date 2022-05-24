Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.05%.
Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.
