Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWBK opened at $26.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $169.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.66. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $21.54 and a fifty-two week high of $27.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Get Hawthorn Bancshares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from Hawthorn Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 17.05%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.7% during the first quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 66,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 28.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 5,196 shares during the period. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 34.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hawthorn Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawthorn Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.