HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The aerospace company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $134.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $145.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.14. HEICO has a 1 year low of $122.94 and a 1 year high of $159.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 3.56.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HEICO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.17.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 24,000 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total value of $3,018,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.58, for a total transaction of $61,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,365 shares of company stock worth $7,215,709. 8.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $265,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in HEICO by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 26.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

