HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

Shares of HEI opened at $134.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 57.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 1.72. HEICO has a 1-year low of $122.94 and a 1-year high of $159.29.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.07. HEICO had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $490.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.52 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that HEICO will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other HEICO news, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 12,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $1,631,539.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.98 per share, with a total value of $149,976.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,365 shares of company stock valued at $7,215,709. Corporate insiders own 8.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HEICO by 3,192.9% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,138,939 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $174,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,351 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in HEICO by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,481,181 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $502,056,000 after acquiring an additional 456,514 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $37,244,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 1st quarter worth $35,606,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth $14,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

About HEICO (Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

