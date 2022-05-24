Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:HDIV)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

HDIV stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 70.60 ($0.89). 449,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.06. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 68.80 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 90 ($1.13). The company has a market cap of £132.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

