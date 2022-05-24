Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10 (LON:HDIV)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
HDIV stock traded down GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 70.60 ($0.89). 449,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,087. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 74.45 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 79.06. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 68.80 ($0.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 90 ($1.13). The company has a market cap of £132.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.24, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.
About Henderson Diversified Income Trust (Get Rating)
