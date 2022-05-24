Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) PT Lowered to C$21.00 at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

HERXF stock opened at $11.62 on Friday. Héroux-Devtek has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.40.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.