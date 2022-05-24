Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Price Target Lowered to C$21.00 at Scotiabank

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

HRX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$20.50 price target on shares of Héroux-Devtek in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

HRX opened at C$15.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$16.98. Héroux-Devtek has a 1 year low of C$13.46 and a 1 year high of C$19.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$520.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.92, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

