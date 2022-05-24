Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Reaches New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Hibbett, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on the stock from $70.00 to $65.00. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Hibbett traded as low as $39.66 and last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 3152 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.27.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet downgraded Hibbett from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hibbett in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hibbett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Hibbett by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,329,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,487,000 after purchasing an additional 9,164 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 0.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 732,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.0% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 579,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hibbett by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 567,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. 91.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $541.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.73, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.00.

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 4th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $383.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.87 million. Hibbett had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Hibbett, Inc. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

About Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.

