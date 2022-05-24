Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.80-$4.00 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.90 billion-$2.98 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.92 billion.Hillenbrand also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.83-$0.90 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillenbrand from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a buy rating on shares of Hillenbrand in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hillenbrand has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.00.

NYSE HI traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $40.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,224. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.92 and its 200 day moving average is $46.53. Hillenbrand has a 52-week low of $39.15 and a 52-week high of $54.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Hillenbrand ( NYSE:HI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.05 million. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 22.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.2175 dividend. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.46%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hillenbrand during the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in Hillenbrand during the first quarter worth about $238,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Hillenbrand by 29.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 96.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 4,272 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as equipment system design; and screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

