Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys 1,453 Shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of BCE by 0.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,092,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,026,000 after acquiring an additional 58,608 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in BCE by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,913,483 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $538,284,000 after purchasing an additional 918,122 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in BCE in the third quarter valued at $333,780,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in BCE by 316.4% in the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 5,197,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,808,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in BCE in the fourth quarter valued at $236,372,000. 44.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BCE stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,866. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.12 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.13. The company has a market cap of $48.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.47.

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BCE had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.81%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BCE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$68.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of BCE from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of BCE from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.18.

BCE Inc operates as a telecommunications and media company in Canada. The company offers wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data communication products and services, and consumer electronics products.

