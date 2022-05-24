Hilltop Holdings Inc. Buys Shares of 18,480 First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 18,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.73% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RFDI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 11,430.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 45,720 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,162,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 348,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,638,000 after acquiring an additional 29,993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 4,210 shares during the period.

Get First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RFDI traded up $0.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.44. The company had a trading volume of 15,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,001. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.15. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF has a 12 month low of $56.57 and a 12 month high of $75.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFDI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF (NASDAQ:RFDI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Developed International ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.