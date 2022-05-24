Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,398 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,467 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 849 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,599 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Express by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

AXP stock traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $153.54. The company had a trading volume of 43,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,032,690. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. American Express has a one year low of $149.71 and a one year high of $199.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.05.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.66 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 17.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.84%.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 48,160 shares of American Express stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.38, for a total transaction of $8,590,780.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,285 shares in the company, valued at $5,580,618.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Express from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.26.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

