Hilltop Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 768 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,484,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,524,551,000 after acquiring an additional 122,091 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Booking by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 665,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,591,171,000 after purchasing an additional 18,508 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its stake in shares of Booking by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 523,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,973,000 after acquiring an additional 140,070 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Booking by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 466,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,119,301,000 after purchasing an additional 166,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 306,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $734,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,100.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at $6,306,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,053 shares of company stock worth $2,306,288 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKNG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,985.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Booking in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,790.79.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $62.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,043.91. 6,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,028. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2,195.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2,290.76. The firm has a market cap of $83.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,796.45 and a 1 year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $4.04. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 43.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($5.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 100.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

