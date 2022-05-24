Hilltop Holdings Inc. Has $1.49 Million Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hilltop Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPGI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,046 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 96,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,453,000 after buying an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in S&P Global by 472.7% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 30,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 515,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,204,000 after purchasing an additional 230,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $4.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $346.20. The stock had a trading volume of 24,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,447. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $381.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $322.20 and a one year high of $484.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 EPS. Research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

In related news, EVP Dimitra Manis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.53, for a total transaction of $673,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,628,468.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total value of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,891,304.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $493.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of S&P Global from $495.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

